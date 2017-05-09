“Flip Or Flop” Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Sued For Alleged Non-Payment

May 9, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Flip Or Flop, Lawsuit, Tarek and Christina El Moussa

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa…  are being sued!

Jonathan Schmier claims the couple hired him to find them properties in North Carolina, according to TMZ.

Schmier says he found them (5) and was promised $5,000 per house… but says he was never paid!

Schmier seeks $37,800, including the money for the houses and minimum wage for the hours he spent searching for properties.

