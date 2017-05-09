Is Bob Seger About to Tour? His Website Holds a Clue

When was Bob Seger last in DFW… 7-8 years ago? And before that it’d been a long, long time. We’re hoping he’ll pass this way again. Bob rarely updates his website, so when he does, it’s noticeable.

Bob Seger updates website with "nostalgic" message. https://t.co/KbJbk6Tj2t pic.twitter.com/eXklm2Q0Ym — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 9, 2017

Yesterday, Bob (who turned 72 over the weekend) posted a photo of him on stage at Pine Knob, now known as the DTE Energy Music Theater, in Clarkston, Michigan with the caption: “June 21st, 1996 – Starting to feel nostalgic…”

Jim O’Brien from WCSX in Detroit tells us that that date was the last time Seger headlined the venue.

Speculation includes:

Is Bob going back on the road?

Is he planning a one-off Detroit appearance?

Bob is not a big fan of performing outdoors or even touring in the summer. So is he releasing a live album recorded on that date at Pine Knob?

Inquiring Bob Seger fan minds wish to know!