Is Bob Seger About to Tour? His Website Holds a Clue

May 9, 2017 10:00 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Bob Seger, Tour

When was Bob Seger last in DFW…  7-8 years ago? And before that it’d been a long, long time. We’re hoping he’ll pass this way again. Bob rarely updates his website, so when he does, it’s noticeable.

Yesterday, Bob (who turned 72 over the weekend) posted a photo of him on stage at Pine Knob, now known as the DTE Energy Music Theater, in Clarkston, Michigan with the caption: “June 21st, 1996 – Starting to feel nostalgic…”

Jim O’Brien from WCSX in Detroit tells us that that date was the last time Seger headlined the venue.

Speculation includes:

  • Is Bob going back on the road?
  • Is he planning a one-off Detroit appearance?
  • Bob is not a big fan of performing outdoors or even touring in the summer. So is he releasing a live album recorded on that date at Pine Knob?

Inquiring Bob Seger fan minds wish to know!

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live