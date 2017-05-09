Jerry Springer: I Begat Trump, That’s Why I’m Going To Burn In Hell

It’s hard to believe that the Jerry Springer Show is going into its 27th season!

Now, we’ve had Jerry on the show several times throughout the years. Regardless of how you feel about his show, he is one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. He knows exactly what his show is and doesn’t try to hide it. In fact, he came right out and said, “the show is stupid.”

We also had a surprise for Jerry. Just before he called in, Emmitt Smith, who was on DWTS with Springer, was also on our show. So when Emmitt found out, he stuck around just to say Hi. Of course the two reminisced about dancing and even recalled the time that Jerry beat Emmitt by two points one night. The two have so much respect and admiration for each other. Jerry actually told us he wants “to be Emmitt Smith when he grows up.” What a compliment and a testament to Emmitt Smith!

We also talked about how the show got started. Jerry was actually anchoring the news when they gave him a six week contract for the show. His side gig if you will. After that the rest was history! You might be surprised to find that Jerry even feels somewhat responsible for today’s culture…even Donald Trump. Springer said, “I begat Trump…that’s why I’m going to burn in hell.”

Jerry Springer airs on CW 33 every days at 8AM and 4PM. Be sure to tune in!