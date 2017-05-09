Mountain Biker Barely Escapes A Charging Bear

OMG! OMG! OMG!

If science has taught us anything, it’s that bears are surprisingly agile. However, it’s hard to know just how fast they can be when you are looking at them from behind the glass at the zoo.

Obviously the last thing you want to do is come across a bear in nature. And you definitely don’t want one sneaking up on you!

Take these mountain bikers for example, who were bike riding on a trail in Slovakia, when a bear comes out of nowhere. That bear is moving fast! Luckily, they were on bikes and somehow managed to outrun the bear.

However, we do have to question why they got off the bike a few seconds later???