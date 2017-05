When most people here think of dinosaur tracks, they think of Glen Rose and the Paluxy River – where Dinosaur Valley State Park has been a dino-lover destination for generations.

Then, two years ago, a 5-year-old in Mansfield uncovered fossils in his own back yard – belonging to a dinosaur that lived almost 100-million years ago.

Now a hiker in northwest Parker County has stumbled across a new find, near Springtown – and CBS11’s Joel Thomas has the story.