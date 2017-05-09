The Video Of A Little Girl Calling Trump A “Disgrace” Is Fake

May 9, 2017
On Monday, a video of a little girl calling Donald Trump a “disgrace to the world” went viral. In fact, you probably saw it on everyone’s newsfeed. You may have even shared it.

Much like the election, everyone is taking sides. Some think this little girl is disrespectful while others are applauding her bravery.

However, the video is a fake. If you watch it a few times, you can clearly tell that isn’t Donald Trump. It’s a pretty good look-a-like though. His movements are quite right. He’s slightly bigger than the President. Not to mention you don’t actually see his face.

So what’s the real story behind the video? It’s for a Comedy Central show called The President Show, which stars Anthony Atamanuik as Donald Trump.

