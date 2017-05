Remember yesterday when we talked about the two bloggers who decided to try the Victoria Secret models’ diet?

Let me introduce you to Celeste Barber. Called the “funniest woman on Instagram”, the Australian comic and writer has nearly 2 million followers – and specializes in poking holes in cultural pretense.

Met prep. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #metgala #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on May 1, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Keep in mind, this is Aussie humor – so be careful not to have the speakers up too loud. You’ll be watching her videos all day.