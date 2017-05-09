According to a new U.K. survey of 2000 adults, here’s the list, as reported by SWNS Digital.

10. I wasn’t looking at her figure!

9. Your butt doesn’t look big in that

8. This isn’t a new outfit

7. I had an orgasm

6. I am sticking to my diet

5. You don’t look fat

4. I didn’t see your text/call

3. I only had one drink

2. I’m not in a bad mood

#1 – “I’m listening”

The study also reveals:

the average person lies 10 times per day 50% of people have to lied to in a relationship, with around 33% saying it was a serious lie. 66% trust their partner to be faithful

So, do you feel Britain’s “Top 10 Lies We Tell Our Partners” is the same or similar to how Americans feel?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP