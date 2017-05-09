Toyota To Open Legacy West Campus Next Week and Begin Moving In Employees

On January 20, 2015, Toyota broke ground in Plano for their new North American headquarters and now… it’s time to open!

Beginning next week, Plano traffic will increase with Toyota opening it’s new $3 billion Legacy West corporate campus.

Approximately 250 employees per week will move into the facility, with over 4,000 move-ins expected by year’s end, according to Dallas Morning News.

Late last year, Plano concluded a year-long traffic study. A portion of that study reads, “Demand will increase to a point where infrastructure improvements alone will not be able to provide capacity needed for efficient operation.”

Hmm? What does that tell ya? Prepare to lose some hair!

A survey of current Legacy area workers indicates they plan to drive, regularly. Plano’s special projects director Peter Braster says, “The idea is for them to park once. That is really the thrust of all of this is — to park once. So if you are an employee of Toyota, you park in your parking lot and for lunch you can get on a shuttle”–“The idea is to eliminate the most trips we can.” Easier said, than done.

Plano is suggesting businesses encourage employees to utilize shuttles, buses, ride-sharing and carpooling. Taking into consideration how many California move-ins are expected, and them accustomed to driving, this will take time.

For now, Plano is re-timing traffic signals across the entire city to help coordinate and reduce stoplight delays.

Headquarters Drive, between Communications Parkway and Dallas North Tollway will remain closed until year’s end, when Liberty Mutual’s construction is finished.

DART has new routes that link Legacy West to Parker Rd. rail station in downtown Plano and combined current routes to circulate within Legacy West.

All in all, I predict growing pains for quite some time in the greater Plano area. Be prepared.

