10-Year-Old Girl Pries Leg From Alligator’s Mouth After Being Attacked

Julianna Ossa was swimming in about two-feet of water at Orlando, Florida’s Moss Park when the alligator struck. The 9-foot gator got ahold the 10-year-old’s leg, but before succumbing to the pain and being dragged further into the water, some quick thinking and brave action led to Julianna keeping her leg and her life.

Ossa described how hitting the gator’s head was proving ineffective; it wouldn’t let go. She recalled a plan she was taught at Gatorland, after watching a man wrestle an alligator. She remembered seeing that gator’s mouth taped shut, so in this instance she realized the situation was the other way around. She stuck her fingers up the gator’s nostrils, and soon it was not able to breathe. It opened its mouth to let in some air, and that’s when Julianna was able to pry herself free.

She was immediately pulled to shore, and out of the water, and then transferred to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for lacerations and puncture wounds in the back of her left knee and lower thigh. Kevin Brito, a paramedic who took care of Julianna, was surprised and impressed by how calm she remained throughout the ordeal. “She was a tough little girl,” he told WESH. “She also commented that if something is going to attack her, she has to attack back.”

Via NBC News