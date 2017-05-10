After Becoming A Mother, Leighan Falley, Instead Of Climbing Denali, Became A Mountain Pilot

May 10, 2017 4:30 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Alaska, Climbing, denali, Leighan Falley, mountain pilot, Yeti

To celebrate her high school graduation she decided to climb Denali. She was an expert mountain guide by 20 – and soon after, became one of Alaska’s best bush pilots.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Leighan Falley is pretty exceptional, especially considering she climbed North America’s highest mountain peak as a graduation present to herself.

But if you have a daughter in the family, you’re going to want to show them the story of the woman they call Denali’s Raven.

By the way, the videography in this short film from Yeti is breathtaking. Just imagine going to work every day if this was your office.

