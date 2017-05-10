Bonton Farms Aims To Restore Lives & Create Jobs In South Dallas

Imagine an area of the city with no grocery stores. No access to fresh produce or healthy food, where malnutrition is a constant problem – and a round-trip to the nearest market can take hours. It’s called a food desert, and one of the largest areas of its kind sits squarely in south Dallas.

Tucked up against the county’s most unruly part of the Trinity River, the neighborhood known as Bonton has always been up against the odds – even when it comes to finding food.

Now, an organization aiming to do something about the situation has spouted – not only providing fresh fruits and vegetables to people with little access to either, but also creating one of the coolest places I’ve ever visited. If you’re looking for a place to plug in where you can really make a huge difference, Matthew Trogdon – known as “Trog” to everyone at Bonton Farms – is here to tell you more about it.