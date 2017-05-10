Brawl Erupts On Southwest Airlines Flight From Dallas To LA

The brawl happened in Burbank after the plane arrived from Dallas Love Field.

One man is in jail and another with minor injuries.

Passengers were getting ready to deplane when three people started arguing. Two men then began to wrestle while a woman tried to separate them. The wrestling turned to punching as one man repeatedly landed blows on the other. Eventually, other passengers and crew members were able to break it up. One man was arrested for assault and battery while the other was treated for lacerations and contusions.

It’s unclear what caused the fight or if the men even knew each other.