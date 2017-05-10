Disney World – Orlando To Open “Pandora – The World Of Avatar” Sat. May 27th!

Can you believe it’s been 8 years since Disney’s Avatar?

Disney is hoping you still remember the movie and surreal experience it delivered and plan to visit it’s $500,000,000 Pandora – The World of Avatar, which opens Saturday the 27th at Walt Disney World Orlando’s Animal Kingdom.

The Dallas Morning News reports Pandora – The World of Avatar, features attractions focused on the landscape and wildlife of Pandora, highlighting it’s creatures and plant life, versus characters or moments from the film.

Has Disney waited too long to do this?

Avatar creator James Cameron previously announced plans to release a sequel… in 2016. No sequel. Last month Cameron said the start of production on (4) sequels was on, which are expected to be released from 2020 – 2025. How do you keep the Avatar mystique at a peak… with no movies to tie-in with? Disney licensed the park rights in 2011… thinking a sequel was on the way, and relatively soon.

Otherwise, Disney plans to integrate Star Wars and the Marvel superhero franchise into theme-park attractions in an effort to compete with rival Universal Studios, which has had major success with the Harry Potter theme park since 2010

In the fiscal year that ended in October, Disney parks and resorts earned 31% of the company’s $56 billion in revenue, but only 21% of it’s almost $16 billion in profit.

With a half-billion dollar investment into Avatar – The World Of Pandora, and no new Avatar movies to wrap around it, Disney will have to be very creative in marketing the attraction, and keep it fresh for a few years until James Cameron finally releases the sequel.

