Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Ruins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 With Lame Science Facts

May 10, 2017 5:36 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Alien: Covenant, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, facts, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Movies, Science, Science Fiction

There’s a lot of science fiction films coming this summer. It’s a way to let your imagination just soar into the world of fiction and superheroes.

So, who better to ruin everything than Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson?

Now, this isn’t the first time Tyson has ruined movies for everyone. He slaughtered Gravity, then turned around and sort gave a very small amount of credit to Interstellar.

Well, he’s back to ruin all the movies you’re looking forward to this summer. We’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Alien Covenant. He just obliterates them with facts.

Guess he just doesn’t like escapism and happiness. Thanks for NOTHING Dr. Tyson!

 

