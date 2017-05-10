Keller High School Teacher To Appear On Jeopardy’s 2017 Teacher’s Tournament

Keller High teacher David Clemmons studied and practiced for months, and today, we get to see his hard work pay off.

Clemmons is one of 15 teachers who participated in Jeopardy’s 2017 Teacher’s Tournament, and his episode finally airs tonight at 6pm on KTXA Channel 21. Despite signing a confidentiality agreement not to divulge the results of the game, Clemmons still revealed plenty of challenges he encountered while appearing on his favorite game show. “What you don’t realize until you get there is how fast the game is played. Every 20 seconds you’re answering a question. When you play the game, it’s just bang, bang, bang.”

Last year, more than 70,000 people took the online quiz for the chance to appear on the show. Of those 70,000 people, 3,000 are chosen to attend a regional audition, and 400 of those are chose for the show. When he finally got the call, he placed trivia cards and books all over his house, and he even studied more than 150 episodes of Jeopardy in order to get a read on host Alex Trebek’s mannerisms in order to learn how to be fastest on the buzzer.

The 15 educators chosen to appear on the show were treated with the highest regard, according to Clemmons. He said, “This was an amazing experience because of one thing. Every person on the ‘Jeopardy’ staff had a personal connection to a teacher.” They received $5,000 just to appear on the show, and also received a $2,500 grant which Clemmons plans to use towards microphones and cameras so he can take his students on virtual field trips to famous museums.

Via DFW