Kelly Clarkson May Join NEW “American Idol” As Judge

Ft. Worth’s Kelly Clarkson proved she has what it takes to win American Idol in the show’s 1st season and go onto a pop career.

Seven albums, a compilation album, a remix album, 4 EPs, and 11 Top 10 hits later, ABC is expressing interest in Kelly as one of their judges for the NEW American Idol, according to TMZ.

Sources from the story say Kelly is so interested that her people are trying to arrange her schedule for filming!

Taking into consideration auditions will be filmed at Disney World – Orlando, that’s another plus for Kelly, who’s has a blended family of 3 children, plus her husband Brandon Blackstock.

No word yet if American Idol will do one or two shows per week. My guess, is 1, which help lower production costs.

Hope this works out well for Kelly, her family and American Idol.

