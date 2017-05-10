Bert Leitzow of A Florida man got an “F” for effort in a class he was taking to stay out of jail for robbery — by taking a break to commit a robbery in the parking lot outside.

Bert Leitzow was ordered to complete a pre-trial intervention class before heading to court to face charges of petty theft, but he decided to make a pit stop — to break into the trunk of a pickup, where he picked up two drills, a drill-bit set and a battery charger. The truck’s owner confronted him and grabbed a bag containing the tools, causing Leitzow to beg for mercy, and offer the victim $100 to not report the crime to cops.

Truck owner Reinaldo Diaz didn’t take Leitzow up on the offer and dialed 911 to summon officers, who caught the 66-year-old suspect after a short foot chase. (Lakeland Ledger)