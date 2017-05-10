Rob Dyrdek Remembers His Late Friend Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

May 10, 2017 5:18 AM By Rebekah Black
It’s a sad day for professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and fans of the hit MTV show Rob & Big.

On Tuesday morning, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin passed away. He was only 45-years-old. While there is no official cause of death, it’s thought to have been a heart attack. Boykin leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

Boykin’s ex-wife Shannon managed to send out a tweet from Chris’ Twitter account announcing his death.

Boykin’s best friend Rob also took to Twitter in disbelief that “Big Black” is really gone. Not only that, but the Ridiculousness star shared several photos of the two of them together.

Perhaps though this picture is the best one of all…

That’s “Big Black” with Rob’s baby.

Uggggg, out hearts are broken. RIP “Big Black.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Boykin’s family and friends, including Rob, and the MTV family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

