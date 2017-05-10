Rob Dyrdek Remembers His Late Friend Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

It’s a sad day for professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and fans of the hit MTV show Rob & Big.

On Tuesday morning, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin passed away. He was only 45-years-old. While there is no official cause of death, it’s thought to have been a heart attack. Boykin leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

Boykin’s ex-wife Shannon managed to send out a tweet from Chris’ Twitter account announcing his death.

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Boykin’s best friend Rob also took to Twitter in disbelief that “Big Black” is really gone. Not only that, but the Ridiculousness star shared several photos of the two of them together.

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

You will forever be in my heart. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Perhaps though this picture is the best one of all…

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. pic.twitter.com/B331OfraKa — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

That’s “Big Black” with Rob’s baby.

Uggggg, out hearts are broken. RIP “Big Black.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Boykin’s family and friends, including Rob, and the MTV family.