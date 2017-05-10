Texas Teen Acting Up In Physics Gets Punished By Dad Sitting With Him In Class

Ok parents, how many times have you threatened to show up at your kid’s school if they didn’t behave in class?

Meet the dad who finally decided to follow through with the threats, Bradley Howard, Sr. He’s a dad who was just plain tired of getting emails about his son’s misbehavior in Physics class. Apparently his son, Brad Jr. is a talker. So one day, Bradley Sr. said…

“Hey, if we get another call I’m going to show up in school and sit beside you in class.”

Obviously, Brad Jr. thought nothing of it. Clearly an empty threat, right? Uhhhhh, nope! Brad Jr.’s dad showed up in class the following Friday.

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

Hahahahaha! Dad for the win!