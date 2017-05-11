Betsy DeVos Gets Booed During Her Speech At Bethune-Cookman University

May 11, 2017 6:29 AM By Rebekah Black
Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos is kicking off graduation with a bang. In this case, that’s not a good thing.

On Wednesday, DeVos took the stage at Bethune-Cookman University to deliver the commencement speech to the graduates. Unfortunately, her very presence was not welcomed by the students. In fact, they booed throughout her entire speech. Not only that, but a certain times during the speech, the students actually turned their backs on DeVos.

Things got so out of hand that Bethune-Cookman’s President, Edison O. Jackson, had to step in. he said…

“If this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.”

 

 

