BowWowChallenge Surfaces After Lil Bow Wow Pretends He’s On A Private Jet

In case yo missed it, Lil Bow Wow got called out on social media after claiming on Instagram that he was traveling on a private jet. In reality, Bow Wow was actually on a commercial airplane. He was caught on Snapchat by another passenger.
The internet had an instant reaction to the situation, starting #BowWowChallenge. Here’s how it works…you post two pictures side by side. One picture is staged to look real, the other picture is how you set it up to look real. Does that make sense? Ok, maybe these examples will help.
OMG! These are hilarious!