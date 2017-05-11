Dan Aykroyd Meets The Dinosaur Named After Zuul From Ghostbusters

In 2014, a commercial fossil company stumbled onto the tail of a ankylosaur, which is plant-eating dinosaur. Because of it’s armored skin, defensive club at the end of it’s tail, and the ability to hit a T-Rex in the shins, the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto has named it after Zuul from Ghostbusters.

“There is no Dana, only Zuul.”

After examining the new species, Victoria Arbour, just sort of threw out the name to her coworker David Evans. She said…

“David and I batted around some ideas and I half-jokingly threw up Zuul. He loved it immediately.”

https://t.co/oACldrYkZ4 Newly discovered ankylosaur species named in honor of Zuul from Ghostbusters #sciencenews pic.twitter.com/o6JxHWk6Wj — Science news (@UpdateonScience) May 11, 2017

Not only that, but Dan Aykroyd aka Dr. Raymond Stantz, stopped by to meet Zuul face to face.

Huge thanks to Ghostbusters writer and star Dan Aykroyd for stopping by @ROMtoronto to meet our new #dinosaur Zuul crurivastator! #DinoZuul pic.twitter.com/pmEwGVHxwf — ROM Palaeontology (@ROMPalaeo) May 10, 2017

Ok, that’s pretty cool!