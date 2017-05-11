Dirk Nowitzki Proves He Is NOT A Fashion Expert With Amazing Outfit From 1998

We can call Dirk Nowitzki a lot of things. Legend. Icon. Hero. Tall Baller from the G. The one thing we definitely cannot call him though….fashionista.

Dirk was doing a little spring cleaning yesterday when he went to Twitter to get the opinions of his millions of followers on a certain outfit that was tucked away in the back of his closet. An outfit that should have stayed tucked away in the back of his closet.

Hey, in 1998 that may have been somewhat cool. Maybe. But Dirk is a married man. How has his wife not given that parachute of a sweater, that is somehow too big even for DIRK, away?

Twitter had a field day with Dirk’s awesome choice of style, however.

We love ya, Dirk! Never change. Except for that sweater. Change that.