Don Henley On Cellphones During His Shows: I Don’t Mind A Few Pictures, But When People Record Entire Songs, It’s Distracting

The legendary Don Henley’s birthday is right around the corner. On July 22nd, he turns the big 7-0!

How exactly does a rock star of his proportions celebrate the big day? He does a LIVE show at the American Airlines Center. He’ll take the stage to perform songs that span his entire career, including music from The Eagles. There will be special guests too! We hear Joe Walsh and Stevie Nicks are in for sure!

If you didn’t know, Don lives near DFW. He even has a studio here, where he actually had the chance to record a song with Merle Haggard before he passed away. Don also has a new country album out, which features Merle as well as Miranda Lambert. Even Mick Jagger made the cut.

Don also gets credit for the “no cellphone” rule at his concerts. His hope is that eventually people will grow out of that phase and learn how to be in the moment. Now he’s not trying to be a jerk, it’s just distracting on stage. He doesn’t mind a few pictures, but when people start recording entire songs, the performers on stage can see the lights and it’s just distracting…like your being hunted with laser scopes.

Of course the name Glenn Frey popped up. And Don will talk a lot about him at the show. He also does a couple of the songs they wrote together, then dedicates them to him. He also takes a second to thank the fans outpouring love and condolences after his passing.

