Miley Cyrus’ NEW Song – “Malibu”

Wow! A much more mature song for Miley Cyrus, and one that could easily be mixed for Top 40 and Country audiences. Good to hear her voice come through more clearly, warmly and believable.

This is just one of 10 songs included in Miley’s new untitled album, which really shifts gears, returning to her pop and country roots.

Look for Miley to return to The Voice this fall.

See her Billboard Magazine interview for more on what’s going on in the brain of the woman who made “twerk” a household word.

Great to see Miley back and musically strong after her hiatus.