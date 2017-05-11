Supermodel Ashley Graham Heading To Dallas For Book Signing

Supermodel Ashley Graham will be making her way to Dallas next week for a book signing and meet and greet as part of her current book tour.

💥BOOM!💥 My book tour dates are here! Who’s coming to meet me and get their signed copy of A NEW MODEL? If you can’t make it, join me online at ANewModelBook.com where I’ll do a LIVE signing at 6pm ET/ 3pm PT. Details and link in my bio. A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

She will be signing copies of her recently released memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like at the Barnes and Noble off Northwest Highway. Her book is a collection of essays that promote and explain her “perspective on how ideas around body image are evolving — and how we still have work to do.” The 29-year-old said, “It’s true therapy writing a book.”

I LOVE YOU GUYS!! Started my book tour off in CT this morn and had the best day meeting all of you!!! I have a virtual book signing tomorrow, Tues NY, Wed NJ!!! 🥂🎉💋 –link in bio for full tour breakdown!!– A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 7, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Graham recounts the bullying she received as a kid because of her size, and how it effected her self-esteem to the point where she “slept around and stayed in an abusive relationship for affection and validation, because I thought I was too fat to find anything better.”

Graham hopes to inspire those of all sizes, and she know she has a valuable opportunity to speak her mind on a large platform. “I’m fully aware that I’m being praised for something a lot of women of color have been put down for, simply because I’m white. I hope that my work will help break down all the barriers we put up around other people — whether it’s because of their body type, skin color or any other external trait.”

Via Guide Live