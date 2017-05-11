Supermodel Ashley Graham Heading To Dallas For Book Signing

May 11, 2017 2:16 PM
Supermodel Ashley Graham will be making her way to Dallas next week for a book signing and meet and greet as part of her current book tour.

She will be signing copies of her recently released memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like at the Barnes and Noble off Northwest Highway.  Her book is a collection of essays that promote and explain her “perspective on how ideas around body image are evolving — and how we still have work to do.”  The 29-year-old said, “It’s true therapy writing a book.”

Graham recounts the bullying she received as a kid because of her size, and how it effected her self-esteem to the point where she “slept around and stayed in an abusive relationship for affection and validation, because I thought I was too fat to find anything better.”

Graham hopes to inspire those of all sizes, and she know she has a valuable opportunity to speak her mind on a large platform.  “I’m fully aware that I’m being praised for something a lot of women of color have been put down for, simply because I’m white.  I hope that my work will help break down all the barriers we put up around other people — whether it’s because of their body type, skin color or any other external trait.”

