The Slow Mo Guys Dive Into 1,000 Mousetraps

May 11, 2017 7:40 AM By David Rancken
What is it about mousetraps? Why on Earth do people want to torture themselves with them? Ahhhh, who cares! We will gladly delight in their pain.

Thanks to the Slow Mo Guys, for putting their bodies in the line of fire. While filming in 4K slow motion, these dudes decided it would be a great idea to jump into one thousand mousetraps.

They set up a trampoline full of traps just waiting to be snapped. Then one guy climbs up the ladder and jumps. Every single trap goes off. Miraculously, her only ends up with one trap clamped to his body. Luckily it was just in his hair.

Let’s be real, that could have ended horribly! Especially since he forgot his goggles!

 

