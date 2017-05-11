Twin Peaks Star Michael Parks Has Died

Twin Peaks, Argo, Kill Bill, From Dusk Til Dawn, and Tusk are just a few of the amazing Hollywood projects Michael Parks was involved in. Sadly, Michael Parks almost sixty year career in the business has come to an end.

On Wednesday, Michael Parks passed away at the age of seventy-seven. His agent confirmed his death to the press, however, the cause is unknown.

Director Kevin Smith is the one who made the announcement public. He posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram saying…

“I hate to report that my cinematic muse Michael Parks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known. I wrote both Red State and Tusk FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform.”

Smith wasn’t the only one to remember Parks, even Director Robert Rodriguez weighed in.

A heartfelt farewell to the one and only Michael Parks. A very kind man and a true legend. pic.twitter.com/OsKTfZFiS2 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 10, 2017

Out thoughts and prayers are with Michael Parks’ family and friends.