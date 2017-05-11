UPDATE: Keller High School History Teacher David Clemmons Is “Jeopardy” Semi-Finalist!

May 11, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Keller High School history teacher David Clemmons has taught there 13 years, and now his education is paying off in more ways. Last night, Clemmons won on Jeopardy, making him a semi-finalist!

 

Many Keller High students and staff members gathered last night at the schools lunch room for a watch party.

Kelly High junior Grace Farley told CBS 11, “He supports us so much in his life and I just really wanted to pay that back to him.”

Clemmons watched his first Jeopardy episode in 1983 and has tried ever since to get on the show.

The semi-finals have already been recorded and Clemmons is required to adhere to his signed non-disclosure agreement.

David Clemmons is competing for $100,000!

Best wishes to David and here’s to him winning/earning the 100k! Cheers!

