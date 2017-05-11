UPDATE: Keller High School History Teacher David Clemmons Is “Jeopardy” Semi-Finalist!

Keller High School history teacher David Clemmons has taught there 13 years, and now his education is paying off in more ways. Last night, Clemmons won on Jeopardy, making him a semi-finalist!

Many Keller High students and staff members gathered last night at the schools lunch room for a watch party.

Kelly High junior Grace Farley told CBS 11, “He supports us so much in his life and I just really wanted to pay that back to him.”

Clemmons watched his first Jeopardy episode in 1983 and has tried ever since to get on the show.

The semi-finals have already been recorded and Clemmons is required to adhere to his signed non-disclosure agreement.

David Clemmons is competing for $100,000!

Best wishes to David and here’s to him winning/earning the 100k! Cheers!

