Watch This Guy Jump Into 1,000 Mousetraps On A Trampoline…In Slow Motion!

May 11, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: funny, Jackass, mousetrap, Slow Motion, the slow mo guys, Trampoline, Video, youtube

Do you really need to be coaxed into watching this video?  It’s funny watching people hurt themselves for no reason, right?  At least when they bring the pain on themselves.

The YouTube channel, The Slow Mo Guys, are exactly that.  They film themselves doing wacky and crazy stunts in slow motion.  Case in point, jumping onto a trampoline with 1,000 mousetraps loaded and ready to fire off at the slightest amount of pressure.

Jackass ended its run on MTV almost 15 years ago, but it lives on in our hearts!

Via BroBible

