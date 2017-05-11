Will Hair Loss and Graying Soon Be A Thing Of The Past?

UT Southwestern reports scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern have been trying to learn how specific forms of cancerous tumors form. While doing so, they came across the part of the cell… that causes hair loss and graying.

The findings have been published in Genes & Development.

Dr. Lu Le, Associate Professor of Dermatology with the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern says, “With this knowledge, we hope in the future to create a topical compound or to safely deliver the necessary gene to hair follicles to correct these cosmetic problems.”

Imagine having a shampoo or other hair/scalp treatment that would stop hair loss and graying? Less people with gray hair would certainly make our world look younger, and probably act younger too. That could help promote longer and healthier lives. Mind over matter… :).

