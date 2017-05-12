11 Signs Of Narcissistic People. How Many Are You Guilty Of?

We all have that one friend or family member, right? Someone who just projects an aura of superiority around others. Whether they know they are doing it or not, they just behave like they are better than everyone else, and their time is more valuable than others. If you do not know anyone like that, sorry, it’s you.

Narcissistic tendencies, according to the Mayo Clinic, potentially can develop into a mental disorder called narcissistic personality disorder, which usually affects those anywhere from 19 to 40 years old, and can negatively impact a person’s work and personal relationships, along with their finances.

If you think you or someone you know is a narcissist, peep the following list and see how many traits can apply to you. We’re guilty of at least 5.

-You Have To Exaggerate Your Achievements

-You Lack Empathy

-You Have A Need To Always Be In A Leadership Role

-You Cheat In Relationships

-You Take Advantage Of Other People

-You Believe That You Are Superior To Everyone Else

-You Like To Be The Center Of Attention

-You Are A Workaholic

-You Are Arrogant

-You Give Unsolicited Advise

-You Love Nice Things

Via Romper