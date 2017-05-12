See What Critics Think About “King Arthur: The Legend Of The Sword”, “Snatched”, “Lowrider” and “The Wall”

Thinking about seeing a NEW movie this weekend?

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword – Rated PG-13

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Critics: according to consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword piles mounds of modern action flash on an age-old tale — and wipes out much of what made it a classic story in the first place. 26% Like.

Blake: The knights of the round table just rolled into the lobby, out the door, and back to wardrobe to reconsider what this film lacks… a lot! Next!

Snatched – Rated R

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the new comedy adventure Snatched, which also features Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbors”), Wanda Sykes (“Bad Moms”) and Joan Cusack (“Working Girl”).

Critics: “Snatched has a pair of terrifically talented stars, but their presence isn’t enough to compensate for this rote comedy’s threadbare plot and scattershot laughs”. according to Rottentomatoes.com. 38% like

Blake: Snatched is not how you should feel your money was taken after buying a ticket for a movie, and you’ll feel that way if do with this movie. Onward.

Lowrider – Rated PG-13

Set against the vibrant backdrop of East LA’s near-spiritual car culture, Danny (Gabriel Chavarria) a talented young street artist, is caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father (Demián Bichir) and ex-con brother (Theo Rossi), and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression. Lowriders also stars Melissa Benoist, Tony Revolori and Eva Longoria.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com’s 62% Like!

Blake: despite the old-school/seen-before/cliche’ story, the right spin can bring it in to the box-office, successfully. Sometimes it only takes one theater (AMC Irving Mall 14) to break out a movie like this and bring it to the attention of the masses. Lowriders may be a current underdog, but my sources say this dawg has some bite. Taking into consideration it’s new movie competitors, it should do respectively.

The Wall – Rated R

The Wall is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship. Directed by Doug Liman (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Ultimatum, Edge of Tomorrow), “The Wall” stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Savages, Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron) and WWE star John Cena (Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home), The Wall is written by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell. “The Wall,” produced and distributed by Amazon Studios, landed on the 2014 Black List.

Critics: “The Wall makes the most of its limitations — albeit perhaps not quite enough to stretch its tight-focused action into a consistently gripping feature-length thriller”, per Rottentomatoes.com. 64% like

Blake: my sources say The Wall carries you on a journey of who… is behind the trigger… and the fear of not knowing where the gunman is helps this build into an attention holding movie. I plan to see it!

So, Lowriders and The Wall are your best new movie choices this weekend. Wash your ride, keep your head down, and enjoy your popcorn.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with m at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP