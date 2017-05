Last month.a postcard with 800 words that lay out the story of Harry Potter’s father (James Potter) and godfather, Sirius Black (as teens) was stolen from the Birmingham England home of it’s owner, as reported by TMZ. The person had paid around $40,000 for it at a 2008 charity auction.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted this…

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

When J.K. Rowling reaches out to her 10,000,000 Facebook followers… they pay attention!

Hope it’s found undamaged and returned to it’s owner.