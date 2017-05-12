7 Tips To Reduce Your Stress Right Now

It’s Friday. We are all ready for the weekend. Unfortunately, today is the day when all the work seems to pile up and stress you out. In fact, you’ve probably already read several emails that made your blood boil.

So here’s what you need…a few tips to help you get through your work day. A chance to be stress free for the day!

Our friends at AsapSCIENCE have put together 7 tips to help reduce your stress levels immediately.

Laughter – When we laugh our oxygen intake increases, which release endorphins. Making Out – Ok, maybe don’t do this one at work. But kissing decreases cortisol and incraeses oxytocin. Chewing Gum – The act of chewing decreases cortisol, so do it it at least twice a day. Nature – Take your breaks outside. Just spending a little time in nature reduces cortisol, heartrate, and blood pressure. Rituals – Something as simple as getting tea or coffee can be relaxing. If your brain is looking forward to moments in the day like this, your brain will slow down. That can influence well-being. Music – Similar to ritual, songs with 60 to 80 beats per minute and no lyrics can reduce stress. Pets – This one is just obvious!

And there you have it! Hope you have a stress free day!