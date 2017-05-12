Backhanded Compliments From Southern Moms

May 12, 2017 8:54 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: backhanded compliments, bless your heart, moms, Sayings, southern mothers

Moms are the best! They all have their own little sayings. “Bless Your Heart” is a big one right here in Texas. But if you really think about the tone in which it’s used, that phrase could be considered patronizing.

There are plenty of other phrases moms say that leave us wondering if that was intended at an insult. The accent can really throw you for a loop. So, in honor of some of our favorite moms…here are a few backhanded compliments from Southern Mothers.

  • “Now, that’s an interesting look.”
  • “I bet those shoes are comfortable.”
  • “Is that the look you were going for?”
  • “I bought this the other day, but it’s too big on me. Do you want it?”
  • Wow. That busy print does wonder for your eyes.”

Awwwww thanks mom! You can read the full list HERE.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live