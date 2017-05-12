Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 12-14

Here are 98.7K-LUV’s “9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW This Weekend”, plus remember mom on Mother’s Day, Sunday!

Friday

The Texas Rangers host the Oakland A’s – 7:05pm- Globe Life Park

host the Oakland A’s – 7:05pm- Globe Life Park Barry Manilow at Choctaw Casino Resort

Saturday

5k Foam Fest at DFW Adventure Park – per their website, “5k Foam Fest has 22 of some of the best and most exciting Obstacles in the world including the worlds largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides, and mucky mud pits! Combine these with 2.5 million cubic feet of foam that we pump out at each event and you are destined to have a awesome day!”

Asian Festival at Fair Park – their website notes, “This year will feature cultural performances, cultural pavilions, a children’s fair, vendor booths, authentic delicious Asian food, and much much more! You won’t want to miss out on this free event.”

The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland – enjoy this open-air artisan market where where the best vendors showcase vintage and vintage inspired items.”

The Texas Rangers host the Oakland A’s – 7:05pm- Globe Life Park

Saturday – Sunday

Sunday

The Texas Rangers host the Oakland A’s – 2:05pm- Globe Life Park

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP