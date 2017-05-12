Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Reveal Her Joining “The Voice”!

May 12, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: blake shelton, Blake Shelton Announces Kelly Clarkson To Join "The Voice", Kelly Clarkson, NBC, The Voice

Just when it was thought that ABC was negotiating with American Idol season 1 winner and Ft. Worth’s own Kelly Clarkson to become a new judge with the upcoming American Idol… NBC swings a bigger money bat, and knocks a contractual home-run with her for The Voice!

Blake Shelton and Kelly took to his Facebook page yesterday and revealed the news!

 

I predict from now on, ABC will keep their American Idol judge prospects quiet.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live