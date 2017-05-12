Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Reveal Her Joining “The Voice”!

Just when it was thought that ABC was negotiating with American Idol season 1 winner and Ft. Worth’s own Kelly Clarkson to become a new judge with the upcoming American Idol… NBC swings a bigger money bat, and knocks a contractual home-run with her for The Voice!

Blake Shelton and Kelly took to his Facebook page yesterday and revealed the news!

I predict from now on, ABC will keep their American Idol judge prospects quiet.

