Orange County Sheriff’s Department Calmly Asks Paddle-Boarders To Exit The Ocean After 15 Great White Sharks Appear

After watching movies like Jaws, The Shallows, or even Deep Blue Sea, we all know you don’t want to mess with sharks. They’re terrifying! They really will eat you. Heck, we’ve even seen real-life shark attack videos that will keep you from the water forever!

So, for those of you who aren’t already done with the ocean, this video just might seal the deal.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was forced to warn paddle-boarders from their helicopter that they were in great white shark territory. There were fifteen great whites surrounding the paddle-boarders. The Sheriff’s Department got on the loud speaker and very calmly said…

“Attention in the water! This is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know you are paddle-boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising that you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close to the surf line. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Oh helllllllllll no!