People Are Now Gluing Tiny Gems To Their Teeth

Where can the fashion world possibly go next? Everybody is shaving their eyebrows which way to Sunday, but this is something completely different.

Having a pretty smile with nice, clean, straight teeth isn’t enough. No, we now have to trick up our smiles. Tooth Gems are little tiny gems that are glued to our teeth, and they have taken Instagram by storm.

Tooth gems saw a surge in popularity in Europe in the ’90s, but for whatever reason never made the transition into the fashion world in the States. Probably because these would feel all too similar to braces, and braces are usually one of the worst parts of anyone’s life.

Still, plenty of people are dying to get their hands on some teeth gems.

