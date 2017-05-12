See Stephen Colbert Respond to Donald Trump’s Slam

President Trump called the Late Show host a “no-talent guy” in a Time magazine interview, and Stephen Colbert responded on his show last night saying…

“I won.”

The audience roared and cheered after Colbert explained, “The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there’s only one thing to say, ‘Hehehehe.’” He then added, “Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained, admirably restrained. But now you did it… I won.”

In the Time interview, Trump responded to Colbert’s recent joke about he and Vladimir Putin that critics called crude and inappropriate. He said, “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

Colbert said he didn’t regret making the joke but would have chosen his words better.