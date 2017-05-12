Steve Harvey Explains His Leaked List Of Demands: “I Just Didn’t Want To Be In This Prison Anymore”

Yesterday, an email Steve Harvey sent to his staff, explaining his unusual list of demands and requests of his employees, was leaked to the internet.

This email that Steve Harvey sent to his staff……https://t.co/GGsIow0Z3i pic.twitter.com/34l3SX4NEo — Yashar (@yashar) May 10, 2017

If you look at this from Steve’s perspective, these requests might not seem so outrageous. He’s an incredibly busy guy who wants everything in his life structured and organized as to get the most out of his and everybody else’s time.

Surprisingly, the reaction was pretty split, with some praising Steve for honestly explaining his demands and what he’s comfortable with, while others accused him of being a prima donna who thought more highly of himself than others.

*Walking past Steve Harvey in the hallway* "Hey Steve, how's it go-" pic.twitter.com/MClZk3unHs — JW (@MrJWells619) May 10, 2017

@yashar good for him for being clear about his boundaries & what he's comfortable with — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 10, 2017

It’s pretty crummy that a private email was leaked anyway, but Steve is not backing down from his stance, and will not apologize for the email.

Following up on my tweet above – Steve Harvey says he is not apologizing for the email. https://t.co/0W1t58iwgl pic.twitter.com/9jKOBtmqUx — Yashar (@yashar) May 11, 2017

For what it’s worth, Lance Crayton, a production director for The Steve Harvey Morning Show, told Buzzfeed News that “Steve Harvey is a great man. … Anyone making disparaging comments couldn’t [possibly] know Steve personally.”

Via Buzzfeed