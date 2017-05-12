Steve Harvey Explains His Leaked List Of Demands: “I Just Didn’t Want To Be In This Prison Anymore”

Yesterday, an email Steve Harvey sent to his staff, explaining his unusual list of demands and requests of his employees, was leaked to the internet.
If you look at this from Steve’s perspective, these requests might not seem so outrageous. He’s an incredibly busy guy who wants everything in his life structured and organized as to get the most out of his and everybody else’s time.
Surprisingly, the reaction was pretty split, with some praising Steve for honestly explaining his demands and what he’s comfortable with, while others accused him of being a prima donna who thought more highly of himself than others.
It’s pretty crummy that a private email was leaked anyway, but Steve is not backing down from his stance, and will not apologize for the email.
For what it’s worth, Lance Crayton, a production director for The Steve Harvey Morning Show, told Buzzfeed News that “Steve Harvey is a great man. … Anyone making disparaging comments couldn’t [possibly] know Steve personally.”
Via Buzzfeed