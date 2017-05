Usher can sing and dance. He can pretty much do it all…except paddle-board.

While vacationing in Hawaii, The Voice coach hit the beach. Perhaps he was getting in a little workout on the paddle-board. Unfortunately, he’s just not very good at it. LOL.

#Usher falling off a paddleboard is all of us trying to make it through the week. 😂 (📷: Backgrid)⠀ A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on May 11, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Looks like Usher needs to work on his core.

And what’s up with that swimsuit? He’s wearing workout leggings and a tank. Click HERE to see more pics.