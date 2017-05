Jeffrey Stubbe of Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney was recently hanging out at home, when a stranger came knocking.. ahem… CRASHING!… through their front door!

The deer left a bloody mess on their living room floor, traumatized his 11-year old, but was kind enough to leave through the same door!

Stay up on fun, interesting and even weird stories by following me at www.facebook.com/BlakePowers, and on Twitter at @987KLUVBlakeP