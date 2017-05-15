79-Year-Old Woman Walks In College Graduation

Now this is perseverance.

Lucy Capers went to a segregated school growing up in Alabama, and never got her high school diploma.

She got married in 1957 and moved to Maryland, where Capers started working for the federal government. She eventually earned her GED, and now – six great-grandchildren later – the 79-year-old just picked up her college diploma from Maryland University College.

For nine years she studied to get there, only missing one class along the way – and yes, she says now she might just go for her masters.