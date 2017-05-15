79-Year-Old Woman Walks In College Graduation

May 15, 2017 5:30 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: 79-year-old woman, College, Diploma, graduate, Grandma, Jody Dean, lucy capers

Now this is perseverance.

Lucy Capers went to a segregated school growing up in Alabama, and never got her high school diploma.

She got married in 1957 and moved to Maryland, where Capers started working for the federal government. She eventually earned her GED, and now – six great-grandchildren later – the 79-year-old just picked up her college diploma from Maryland University College.

For nine years she studied to get there, only missing one class along the way – and yes, she says now she might just go for her masters.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live