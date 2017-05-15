Antonio Sabato Jr.’s Wife Alleges Drug Use in Divorce Document

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., a vocal President Trump supporter, who spoke at the Republican National Convention, is divorcing his wife of five years as he begins his campaign for Congress.

Just last week, the model and former soap opera star filed documents to run for Congress in the 26th District of California. His estranged wife, Cheryl Marie, could cause some problems for his campaign as she alleges in court documents that he is a drug addict. She claims that Sabato abuses prescription drugs and she doesn’t

want him having custody of their six-year-old son.

Sabato has admitted to abusing sleeping pills in the past and has become an advocate on addiction issues, which he says is one of the major platforms of his campaign. He says any other accusations from his wife are “a bunch of lies.” He’s asking for joint custody of their son.

We first saw Sabato as a Calvin Klein mode, later on General Hospital. He appeared on several reality TV shows – including My Antonio in which various women competed to become his girlfriend.