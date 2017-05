Congrats are in order for one of our favorite Big Bang cast members! Jim Parsons married his long time partner over the weekend.

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak were married in New York City on Saturday, May 13th. According to rumors the two were married at the Rainbow Room.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any wedding pics just yet. So until then, here are a few Instagram pics of the happy couple!

Dinner. I ❀u, Todd! A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

#sagawards with this guy! πŸΎβ€οΈπŸ˜πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

B-day party for Todd! πŸŽˆπŸΎπŸŽ‰πŸŽπŸ˜˜ A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

The couple have been together for fourteen years and engaged since 2014.