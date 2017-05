I don’t remember much about my prom, but I would if this happened.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake flew to Memphis over the weekend to crash his cousin’s senior prom.

Drake set-up Rolls Royce transportation for cousin Jalaah and her date, AND golden outerwear! 😉

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Is her date embarrassed, stunned… both?

They are adorable.

Here’s Jalaah with her famous cousin.