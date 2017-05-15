Eric Nadel’s Birthday Benefit

May 15, 2017 9:28 AM By Jody Dean
birthday benefit, Eric Nadel, focus on teens

For the last six years, Eric Nadel, broadcaster for your Texas Rangers, has been celebrating his birthday in style. On May 18th, 2017, Nadel will once again bring together his favorite musicians for his Birthday Benefit at the Kessler Theater.

Did we mention this bash is all for a good cause? The proceeds will benefit Focus On Teens, a group that reaches out to young people in the critical early stages of homelessness. They also provide drop-in centers at schools to meet the most pressing needs of students in crisis and provide services to address substance abuse and suicide prevention for DFW.

Get your tickets right now! They’re only $20!

 

